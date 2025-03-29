Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC opened at $200.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.31 and a 200-day moving average of $212.05. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.66 and a 52-week high of $222.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

