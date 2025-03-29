Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,039 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,482,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,637,000 after buying an additional 119,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,656,005,000 after buying an additional 61,799 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,758,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,631,000 after buying an additional 60,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $437.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.73 and a twelve month high of $624.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.