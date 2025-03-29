Maridea Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.67 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.8% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $284.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $206.29 and a 12-month high of $284.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.76.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

