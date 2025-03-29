Maridea Wealth Management LLC Invests $747,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,888,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $164.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.06.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

