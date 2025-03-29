Maridea Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

IBIT stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

