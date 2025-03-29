Maridea Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $45.58 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

