Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000.

Get VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS XMPT opened at $21.52 on Friday. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.