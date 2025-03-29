Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,634 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $170.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

