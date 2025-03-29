Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 8,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 543,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
