Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 8,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 543,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Marin Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRIN

Marin Software Price Performance

Marin Software Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.