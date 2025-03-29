Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 8,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 543,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

