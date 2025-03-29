Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Lowered by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for about 3.3% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,853.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,865.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1,727.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,417.65 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKL. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

