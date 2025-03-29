Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 34.99% and a negative net margin of 101.18%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million.
Markforged Trading Down 1.1 %
MKFG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 292,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.
About Markforged
