Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 34.99% and a negative net margin of 101.18%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million.

Markforged Trading Down 1.1 %

MKFG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 292,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

