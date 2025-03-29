Marquee Raine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Shares Up 3% – What’s Next?

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU – Get Free Report) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

