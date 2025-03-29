Martin Robert Ferron Buys 4,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,835.60.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$93,236.00.

On Wednesday, January 1st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total value of C$196,204.40.

TSE:NOA opened at C$22.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.38.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

