McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Decreased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. United Bank grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 6,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 28.7% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,405 shares of company stock worth $9,886,656 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $306.95 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.10. The firm has a market cap of $219.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

