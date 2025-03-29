Mechanics Financial Corp Takes $541,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Compass Point increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $239,556.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,515,251.44. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,313. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

