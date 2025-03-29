Medical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 26th

Walmart, Eli Lilly and Company, UnitedHealth Group, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Intuitive Surgical, and Pfizer are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. These stocks represent ownership in organizations that develop, manufacture, and distribute medical products and services, and they are traded on public exchanges, often reflecting the industry’s innovation and regulatory landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,889,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,980,478. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.25. The firm has a market cap of $679.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded down $17.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $834.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,502. The stock has a market cap of $791.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $839.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $837.61.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $516.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $509.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.45. 6,395,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,276,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $355.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.78.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

ISRG traded down $10.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $509.53. 974,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,712. The company has a market cap of $181.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $561.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.59.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. 19,472,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,622,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

