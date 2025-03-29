Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14, Zacks reports.

Medicus Pharma Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ MDCX opened at $3.13 on Friday. Medicus Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDCX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Medicus Pharma Company Profile

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

