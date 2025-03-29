Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $205,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $10,304,089,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,065,000 after purchasing an additional 483,269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,728,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,642,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 209.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 112,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HQY shares. Mizuho began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $86.96 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

