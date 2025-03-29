Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 170 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 585.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.07. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

