Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.