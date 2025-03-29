Metaverse Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 29th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Oriental Culture, NIP Group, and Xiao-I are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to shares in companies that are heavily invested in building or supporting the digital environments, virtual worlds, and immersive technologies integral to the metaverse. These may include businesses focused on augmented reality, virtual reality, blockchain, gaming, and digital economies, all of which are working to create interconnected virtual spaces. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,047,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,707,778. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average is $131.34. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.32. 2,377,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,430. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.96 and a 200 day moving average of $355.97. The firm has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.48. 1,084,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.61 and a 200 day moving average of $200.38. Globant has a 1 year low of $117.61 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 241,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,471. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Oriental Culture (OCG)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

OCG traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 854,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,662. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Oriental Culture has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NIPG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.86. 213,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. NIP Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Shares of AIXI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. 71,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,625. Xiao-I has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

