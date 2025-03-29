M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Short Interest Update

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

M&F Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MFBP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. M&F Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter.

M&F Bancorp Increases Dividend

About M&F Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from M&F Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

