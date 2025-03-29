Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC Makes New $624,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.6% of Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,027,000 after buying an additional 74,967 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,954,000 after purchasing an additional 213,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,495,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,556,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,022,000 after purchasing an additional 456,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

