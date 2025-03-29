Microlise Group plc (SAAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a 117.5% increase from Microlise Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Microlise Group Stock Performance

LON:SAAS opened at GBX 112 ($1.45) on Friday. Microlise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.69 million, a PE ratio of 95.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.13.

Get Microlise Group alerts:

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 4.19 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Microlise Group had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microlise Group will post 5.5260831 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Microlise Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 199 ($2.58) price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAAS

Microlise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microlise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microlise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.