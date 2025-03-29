MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $675,312.26 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.26, for a total transaction of $675,312.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,168.22. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $289.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 979.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

