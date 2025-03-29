Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in March

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,574,100 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 5,546,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.7 days.

Mirvac Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MRVGF remained flat at $0.99 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Mirvac Group has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

Mirvac Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.