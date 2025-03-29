Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in March

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,574,100 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 5,546,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.7 days.
Mirvac Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS MRVGF remained flat at $0.99 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Mirvac Group has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.57.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mirvac Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.