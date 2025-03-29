Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after buying an additional 271,622 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $543.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $600.74 and a 200-day moving average of $606.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

