Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Prescient Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

