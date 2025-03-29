Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 64,489 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,489 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Arch Capital Group worth $54,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,010,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,652,000 after buying an additional 2,168,897 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,542,000 after buying an additional 919,793 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,987,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,289,000 after acquiring an additional 816,750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,324,000 after acquiring an additional 783,506 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $87.42 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

