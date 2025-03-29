Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Humana worth $49,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $263.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.38. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.