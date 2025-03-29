Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $64.70 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Sysco worth $64,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 346,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 130,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sysco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SYY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

