Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $67,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $81.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.