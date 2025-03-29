Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Loews worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Stock Down 0.8 %

L stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $72.91 and a twelve month high of $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $635,408.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,276,910.85. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,860 shares of company stock worth $13,486,463 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

