Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Teradyne worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,544.59. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $154,302.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.48. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.47 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

