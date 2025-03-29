Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 9,085 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of FOX worth $16,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $67,471,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 964,737 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of FOX by 308.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,174,000 after purchasing an additional 919,883 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in FOX by 3,077.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 885,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,016,000 after purchasing an additional 857,609 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in FOX by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 851,127 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOX

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.