Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,669 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,669 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of SharkNinja worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riposte Capital LLC lifted its position in SharkNinja by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja Price Performance

SN opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.30. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.72 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

