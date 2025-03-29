Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,762 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $1,288,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 95.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 53.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 15,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FIX. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $323.79 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.93 and a 12-month high of $553.09. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.86 and a 200 day moving average of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

