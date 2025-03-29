Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 63,119 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,119 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,417,000 after purchasing an additional 587,947 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

