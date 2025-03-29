Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $268,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

