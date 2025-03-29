Modern Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

