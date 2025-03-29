Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 0.8 %

MSDL opened at $20.71 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSDL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

