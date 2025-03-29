MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Shares Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 252,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 175,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

MTB Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

MTB Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTB Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTB Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.