MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 252,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 175,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
MTB Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.
MTB Metals Company Profile
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.
