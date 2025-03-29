MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

MTR Price Performance

Shares of MTR stock remained flat at $11.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. MTR has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

MTR Company Profile

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

