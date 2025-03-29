MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €335.50 ($364.67) and last traded at €337.80 ($367.17). Approximately 113,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €343.70 ($373.59).

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €331.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €315.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

