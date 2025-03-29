MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 185 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CRH by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in CRH by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CRH by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

