MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $21,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

