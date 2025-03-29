MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pfizer by 67.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,478,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,007,000 after purchasing an additional 435,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $25.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

