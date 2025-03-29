Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the February 28th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nanobiotix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Nanobiotix Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBTX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 1,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,594. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. Nanobiotix has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

