Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Update

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Naspers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.
