Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Update

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Naspers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Naspers alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Naspers

Naspers Price Performance

About Naspers

OTCMKTS NPSNY traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,995. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. Naspers has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $54.36.

(Get Free Report)

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.